T-Pain Reacts To Quincy Jones' Attack Over Michael Jackson Cover
Among jaw-dropping claims of knowing who killed JFK and a sexual relationship between Richard Pryor and Marlon Brando, the legendary producer Jones called out T-Pain for his version of Michael Jackson's "P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)" recorded with Robin Thicke.
"I was not in favor of doing it, but the rappers wanted to record something as a tribute to me, where they'd do versions of songs that I'd done over my career," Jones told Vulture about the 2010 album, Q: Soul Bossa Nostra, which included the T-Pain/Robin Thicke track.
"I said to them, 'Look, you got to make the music better than we did on the originals.' That didn't happen. T-Pain, man, he didn't pay attention to the details."
T-Pain has responded to Jones' comments, and the rapper took the high road. "For the record I told my managers (at the time) and I told Quincy Jones in his face, 'I don't want to remake any of your past records because I know I'm gonna f— it up,' the rapper said on Twitter. 'I'll never be able to reach the greatest of MJ.' It took them hours to pump me up to even go in the booth. And I still hated it when I came out of the booth.
"Then the song came out and it was even worse than it sounded in the studio," T-Pain continued. "This is legit one of the reasons I don't work with the managers I had anymore because if I said I was uncomfortable doing something they didn't care."
That's when T-Pain had to get something else off his chest. "But also to be real. It just seems like Quincy Jones is pissed off at the whole world," the rapper added. Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
