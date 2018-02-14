Mary J. Blige Added To Cast Of Gerard Way's 'The Umbrella Academy'

Blige will be a series regular in the role of "Cha Cha," who is described in a press release as "a ruthless and unorthodox hit-woman who travels through time to kill assigned targets.

"Even though she has a few gripes about the bureaucracy of her employers, this job is her life. She is sadistic, sociopathic, and her reputation precedes her. Her true love is torture, and she thinks of herself as a 'pain artist.' She really doesn't care for people--except for her partner Hazel." Read more here.