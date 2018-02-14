Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Meek Mill Gets Support From Olympic Snowboarder
02-14-2018
.
Meek Mill

(Radio.com) The ongoing movement to "Free Meek Mill" gained traction at the Winter Olympics from a surprising corner of the globe. Slovenian halfpipe snowboarder Tit Stante marked his board with the hashtag #FreeMeekMill in a show of support for the embattled rapper, reports Billboard.

Stante had apparently scribbled the hashtag on his board with permanent marker, but the handwritten gesture spoke volumes. The snowboarder joins Drake, NBA star James Harden, Rick Ross and others who've voiced their support for Mill.

Meek's legal situation gained attention last year when a judge sentenced him to two to four years in prison for probation violations for assault and reckless endangerment. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Meek Mill Music, DVDs, Books and more

Meek Mill T-shirts and Posters

More Meek Mill News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Meek Mill Gets Support From Olympic Snowboarder

Meek Mill Does Verse On Tee Grizzley's Super Bowl-Themed Remix

Meek Mill 'Confident' Eagles Will Win the Super Bowl

Meek Mill Deemed 'Danger To The Community' Denied Bail Request 2017 In Review

Meek Mill Sentenced To Up To 4 Years Prison 2017 In Review

Meek Mill Arrested For Reckless Endangerment 2017 In Review

Meek Mill Sued Over Fatal Shootings Following Concert 2017 In Review

The Game Claimed Meek Mill Involvement In Nicki Minaj Burglary 2017 In Review

Meek Mill Wants Celeb Boxing Match With Drake? 2017 In Review

Meek Mill's Bail Request Denied By Superior Court


More Stories for Meek Mill

Meek Mill Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Guns N' Roses Star Launches New Supergroup- Metallica's Kirk Hammett Featured On New Michael Schenker Song- Smashing Pumpkins Address D'arcy Wretzky Reunion Controversy- more

Judas Priest Legend Battling Parkinson's Disease- Metallica's James Hetfield Lands Key Role In Ted Bundy Movie- Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album After Final Tour- more

Guns N' Roses Star To Play Appetite Album In Full On Tour- Mr. Big's Pat Torpey Dead At 64- Prince's Family Denied Investigative Death Data By Authorities- Robert Plant- more

Eagles' Vince Gill Discusses Being Sexually Assaulted As A Child- KISS May Continue Without Paul Stanley- Special All Star David Bowie Tribute To Air Today- Smashing Pumpkins- more

Page Too:
Elton John Making New 'Lion King' Music With Beyonce- Willie Nelson Fighting Back After Battling Flu- Victoria Beckham Addresses Spice Girls Reunion Speculation- more

Kendrick Lamar Accused Of Artwork Theft- Bruno Mars And Cardi B Announce '24K Magic' Tour Dates- Camila Cabello Previews 'Never Be The Same' Video- Jason Aldean- more

Fergie Addresses Quentin Tarantino Biting Incident- Taylor Swift And Ed Sheeran Release 'Endgame' Behind-the-Scenes Video- Drake Guests On BlocBoy JB's New Track- more

Nick Carter Rape Accuser Files Police Report- Justin Timberlake Video Director Talks Innovative Clip- Jennifer Lopez Confirms Collaboration With Cardi B- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Star Launches New Supergroup

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Featured On New Michael Schenker Song

Smashing Pumpkins Address D'arcy Wretzky Reunion Controversy

Gene Simmons Releasing Book About Rockers Who Died At 27

Tom Petty Rocks Beatles Classic For George Harrison Tribute

Singled Out: Spider Rockets' Rip Your Heart Out

Dave Matthews Talks New DMB Album

My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult Announce Special Tour

Myles Kennedy Previews His 'Devil On The Wall' Video

Styx And Joan Jett Announce North American Summer Tour

Pearl Jam's Mike McCready Makes Music with Foster Kids: Watch

Razorwire Halo Stream New Song 'Sweat'

Sleep Signals And Cold Kingdom Launching Tour Rito Supreme

The Chimpz's Shawn Lyon Wants To Help Up and Coming Bands

Singled Out: Sleepwar's Thousand Different Faces

Metallica's James Hetfield Lands Key Role In New Ted Bundy Movie

• more

Page Too News Stories
Elton John Making New 'Lion King' Music With Beyonce

Willie Nelson Fighting Back After Battling Flu

Victoria Beckham Addresses Spice Girls Reunion Speculation

Demi Lovato Says Arena Tour Will be 'Up Close and Personal'

Kendrick Lamar Bans Photography At His Concerts

Cardi B And Offset On Chris Jeday's 'Ahora Dice' Remix

Taylor Swift Shares Selfie from 'Repu-hearsals'

Alice Merton Reveals U.S. Tour Dates With Vance Joy

Rita Ora Cast With Ryan Reynolds In 'Pokcmon' Movie

Kelsea Ballerini Does A Moon Bounce With Husband Morgan Evans

Chance the Rapper's New Basketball Documentary Trailer Released

Meek Mill Gets Support From Olympic Snowboarder

Mary J. Blige Added To Cast Of Gerard Way's 'The Umbrella Academy'

Britney Spears To Receive Vanguard Award

Kendrick Lamar Accused Of Artwork Theft

Bruno Mars And Cardi B Announce '24K Magic' Tour Dates

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Dolly Spartans - Time Sides With No One

Saxon - Thunderbolt

Channel Dark - El Wire Pacifier

Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled

Straw Family - Family Matters

Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled

Joe Perry - Sweetzerland Manifesto

Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man

Cindy Wilson - Change

Luca Bash - Keys of Mine

Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed

Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO

Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo

Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.