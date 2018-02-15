Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Don Gibson Collection Revisits His Golden Period In The 1970s
02-15-2018
.
Don Gibson

(Conqueroo) Omnivore Recordings have announced an April 13th release date for Don Gibson's the best of the Hickory Records Years (1970-1978), which is a definitive compilation of country star's peak period. We were sent the following details:

The new volume contains the Nashville Songwriters' Hall of Fame inductee and Grand Ole Opry member's #1 Country hit "Woman (Sensuous Woman)"

When Don Gibson signed to Hickory Records in 1970, he was already a weathered music inydustry veteran, successful songwriter and compelling performer. Sixteen of his singles on RCA Victor with producer Chet Atkins reached the country Top 10 between 1958 and 1969, but by the end of the 1960s, his album sales were dwindling. Gibson joined Hickory Records, part of Nashville's Acuff-Rose publishing empire, at the invitation of executive Wesley Rose, who had first signed him to a publishing deal at Acuff-Rose in 1955. Already serving as Don's manager and publisher, Rose would now be Don's producer and label head too.

For the first time ever, Don Gibson's most popular singles of the 1970s will be chronicled with The Best of the Hickory Records Years (1970-1978), to be released by Omnivore Recordings on April 13, 2018. The date coincides with the 90th anniversary of Gibson's birth (April 3, 1928) and the 60th anniversary of his Grand Ole Opry induction (April 12, 1958).

Omnivore's set, featuring 25 remastered tracks, collects 20 of Gibson's singles on Hickory Records that charted above #30, as well as five other key tracks. Compiled by Grammy®-winner Cheryl Pawelski and music journalist Craig Shelburne (author of an upcoming Don Gibson biography and who also penned the set's liner notes), this is the most comprehensive overview of Don Gibson's output on Hickory Records. With mastering from multiple Grammy®-winning engineer Michael Graves, the music shines like never before.

As Shelburne observes in his liner notes: "Most of the attention he receives today is focused on his exceptional songwriting catalog and his incredible achievements on RCA Victor. He deserves these accolades, to be sure, though they are only part of the story. The Best of the Hickory Years (1970-1978) brings back an important decade in Don Gibson's impressive legacy."

Track Listing:
1. Games People Play
2. Don't Take All Your Loving
3. Pretending Everyday
4. A Perfect Mountain
5. Guess Away The Blues
6. Having Second Thoughts
7. (I Heard That) Lonesome Whistle
8. Country Green
9. Far Far Away
10. Woman (Sensuous Woman)
11. Is This The Best I'm Gonna Feel
12. If You're Goin' Girl
13. Touch The Morning
14. Snap Your Fingers
15. One Day At A Time
16. Bring Back Your Love To Me
17. I'll Sing For You
18. There She Goes (I Wish Her Well)
19. What's Happened To Me
20. Praying Hands
21. I'm All Wrapped Up In You
22. If You Ever Get To Houston (Look Me Down)
23. Starting All Over Again
24. The Fool
25. Any Day Now

Conqueroo submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.

