Kelsea Ballerini And Husband Play Together For The First Time

Ballerini told the crowd that she thought he had forgotten Valentine's Day. The new bride told fans that the singers had been to each other's shows before, but this was their first time to perform together, reports The Tennessean.

The duo proceeded to sing a song that the Australian had written shortly after meeting the 'Dibs" singer. You can hear Ballerini tell her husband, 'Don't cry," as he started to play the love song. Read more here.