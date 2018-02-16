Meek Mill Files Appeal Alleging Unreliable Police Testimony

Last November, Mill was sentenced to 2-4 years in prison due to parole violations, igniting controversy and a public debate about sentencing. The new petition claims that Officer Reginald Graham's testimony in the original trial was not credible.

Graham's name appeared on a list obtained by the Philadelphia Inquirer, of a collection of officers the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office cited as having 'history of lying, racial bias, or brutality." Graham was the sole witness who testified in Meek's original trial.

The petition presents new testimony from witnesses who provide information that contradicts Graham's 2008 testimony. Read more here.