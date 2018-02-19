News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

K. Flay Streams New Song 'Run for Your Life' From 'Tomb Raider' Movie
02-19-2018
.
K. Flay

(Radio.com) K. Flay is back, and she's rolling with Lara Croft. The GRAMMY nominee has shared new song, "Run for Your Life," a new single from the upcoming Tomb Raider reboot staring Alicia Vikander.

"I wrote 'Run for Your Life' in a hotel room in Johnson City, Tennessee, a few hours before my show that night. I think the frantic energy of touring found its way into the track," K. Flay told The Hollywood Reporter.

"This track was a new challenge for me -- writing a song from a perspective outside my own, trying to capture the spirit and energy of a film I hadn't seen in full yet. (PS I've of course seen it now and it's awesome)," she added. Listen to "Run for Your Life" here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

