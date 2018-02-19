News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Lorde May Play Unreleased Song On 'Melodrama' Tour
02-19-2018
.
Lorde

(Radio.com) The North American leg of Lorde's Melodrama World Tour is scheduled to kick off March 1 in Milwaukee and the singer is putting the finishing touches on the set list.

On Instagram, Lorde hinted that during the set she might sing music from the Melodrama recording sessions that didn't make the album. 'Just wanted to drop you a message that tour rehearsals are going well. It's all very exciting. I think you're going to be quite excited for this tour," she said on her Instagram story. 'I may or may not have dug up a song that we wrote during the Melodrama sessions that didn't make it. One that I really love."

Lorde called the tour a "big elaborate farewell to this album." "I'm going to do a couple more shows then go home," she wrote. There are actually 38 concert dates remaining on the Melodrama tour, but who's counting? On another note, Lorde said she's rethinking her haircut. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Lorde Music, DVDs, Books and more

Lorde T-shirts and Posters

More Lorde News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Lorde May Play Unreleased Song On 'Melodrama' Tour

Lorde Thanks Fans For Support In Newspaper Ad

Lorde Covers Carly Rae Jepsen At Jack Antonoff Charity Event

Lorde and Liam Gallagher Performances Derailed at Lollapalooza 2017 In Review

Lorde's 'Melodrama' Getting Deluxe Vinyl Reissue

Lorde's 'Melodrama' Hung At Various Locations In The Louvre

Lorde Surprise Covers Whitney Houston Classic Down Under

Lorde Reveals Support Acts For North American Tour

Lorde Teases New Music Via Cryptic Post

Lorde Does Cover Of Phil Collins' 'In The Air Tonight'


More Stories for Lorde

Lorde Music

advertisement

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Updates Fans On New Album- Marilyn Manson Has Bizarre Onstage Meltdown- Metallica Release Birthday Tribute To Cliff Burton- Muse- more

The Smashing Pumpkins Announce Reunion Tour- Corey Taylor Reveals Timeline For New Slipknot Album- Metallica To Receive Polar Music Prize- Muse Release 'Thought Contagion'- more

Led Zeppelin To Release 'Different' Archival Recordings- Photo Of Metallica's James Hetfield As Cop In Ted Bundy Movie- Iron Maiden Take Action Against Counterfeiters- more

Judas Priest Legend Battling Parkinson's Disease- Metallica's James Hetfield Lands Key Role In Ted Bundy Movie- Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album After Final Tour- more

Page Too:
Drake's Generous Money Giveaway All Part Of 'God's Plan'- Troy Gentry's Widow Sues Over Husband's Death- The Chainsmokers Release 'You Owe Me' Video- Demi Lovato Unplugs- more

Meek Mill Files Appeal Alleging Unreliable Police Testimony- Kendrick Lamar, The Killers Lead NBA All-Star Weekend- Frank Ocean- more

Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

Elton John Making New 'Lion King' Music With Beyonce- Willie Nelson Fighting Back After Battling Flu- Victoria Beckham Addresses Spice Girls Reunion Speculation- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.