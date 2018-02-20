News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Bon Iver Celebrate Emma Anniversary By Playing Unreleased Song
02-20-2018
.
Bon Iver

(Gibson) It's been ten years since the release of Bon Iver's breakthrough album For Emma, Forever Ago. To commemorate the occasion, Justin Vernon and his band performed an anniversary show in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with a setlist loaded with songs from the album, including 'Skinny Love', 'Lump Sum', 're: Stacks', 'The Wolves (Act I & II)' and 'Flume.'

In addition, Vernon and Co. also debuted a new - and old - song. Introducing the song by telling the sold-out audience that it was written around the same time (between 2006 and 2007) as the other songs on the album, Bon Iver performed 'Hayward, WI' for the very first time. Watch fan-shot footage of the performance here.

That said, it wasn't the first new song Vernon debuted on the current tour. Late last year, he played a new, unfinished song at a gig in Richmond, Va., saying, "It's new and it's not even quite done, but I just want to play it for y'all." Read more here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

