Slipknot Star Says He Will Never Go Back On Tour Again

Jordison was asked about his health following his bout with the neurological condition which causes an inflammation of the spinal cord and reportedly led to the Vimic star to lose the use of his legs.

He said (via Blabbermouth), "With me, I would never lose my sight of music. Music is actually really what got me through a lot of it because there's no way this thing is going to beat me.

"There's no way I'm not going back out on tour. There's no way I'm not going to play drums; it's not going to happen. I'd ask the doctors and stuff like that: 'Will I be able to walk again and play and drums?'

"Honestly, the doctors would look at me and they wouldn't be able to tell me. And, from that moment, I knew that I was going to beat it and I wasn't going to let anything stop me." Watch the full interview and read more excerpts here.