News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Eagles Add More New Dates To North American Tour
02-20-2018
.
Eagles

(Radio.com) The Eagles announced their Evening With The Eagles Tour in November and the first date is set for March 12th in Indianapolis, IN and they continue to add new shows to the outing.

As fans gear up for an unforgettable concert experience, the band has added five new dates to the ever-growing tour. The band announced additional nights in Newark, NJ, Detroit, MI, and Inglewood, CA--as well as bonus dates in Chicago and New York City.

The Evening With the Eagles Tour has already secured A-list guest acts including Chris Stapleton, James Taylor, the Zac Brown Band, Jimmy Buffett and the Doobie Brothers. Check the band's official website for more detailed information about guest appearances.

The tour marks the Eagles' first major outing since Glenn Frey's death in 2015. Frey's son Deacon and Vince Gill will fill in for the late guitarist. Guitarist Joe Walsh told Rolling Stone that the band is revving up to play their best.

"We've got some new blood," he said. "We all know the songs pretty good, but we just have to run the drill. It's like being an athlete and doing the reps to get into shape. The new guys [Deacon and Vince] have to get to the point where it's automatic or it's transparent." See the dates here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Eagles Music, DVDs, Books and more

Eagles T-shirts and Posters

More Eagles News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Eagles Add More New Dates To North American Tour

Eagles' Vince Gill Discusses Being Sexually Assaulted As A Child

The Eagles Add More Dates To North American Tour

Meek Mill 'Confident' Eagles Will Win the Super Bowl

Pink Will Sing National Anthem For Hometown Eagles At Super Bowl

Eagles Glenn Frey's Widow Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit

The Eagles Add New Stadium Dates To North American Tour

The Eagles Add More Dates To North American Tour

Bulletboys Release New Video Featuring Eagles of Death Metal's Singer

Eagles Playing Without Glenn Frey Surprises Fleetwood Mac Star 2017 In Review


More Stories for Eagles

Eagles Music

advertisement

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Eagles Add More New Dates To North American Tour- Billy Corgan Reveals New Smashing Pumpkins' Song Details- Foreigner Announce Live Orchestra Tour Dates- more

KISS Spark Retirement Speculation With The End Of The Road Move- Slipknot Star Says He Will Never Go Back On Tour Again- Foreigner Announce Very Special Release- more

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Updates Fans On New Album- Marilyn Manson Has Bizarre Onstage Meltdown- Metallica Release Birthday Tribute To Cliff Burton- Muse- more

The Smashing Pumpkins Announce Reunion Tour- Corey Taylor Reveals Timeline For New Slipknot Album- Metallica To Receive Polar Music Prize- Muse Release 'Thought Contagion'- more

Page Too:
Ed Sheeran Sparks Secret Wedding Speculation- Former One Direction Star Zayn Malik Previews New Music- Kesha Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Concert Fall Injury- more

Drake's Generous Money Giveaway All Part Of 'God's Plan'- Troy Gentry's Widow Sues Over Husband's Death- The Chainsmokers Release 'You Owe Me' Video- Demi Lovato Unplugs- more

Meek Mill Files Appeal Alleging Unreliable Police Testimony- Kendrick Lamar, The Killers Lead NBA All-Star Weekend- Frank Ocean- more

Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.