News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Kesha Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Concert Fall Injury
02-20-2018
.
Kesha

(Radio.com) Much like NBA star Kristaps Porzingis, pop star Kesha is suffering from a torn ACL in her knee. Kesha sustained the knee injury during a fall at concert in Dubai earlier this month (Feb. 9).

The singer is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair the knee as soon as possible, which has forced her to postpone 11 tour dates originally set for March and April.

The dates were set to begin March 25 in Brendale, Australia and end April 20 in Osaka, Japan. Ticket-holders for all countries are encouraged to hold onto their tickets and stay tuned for further information about rescheduled dates, which will be announced in the near future. The Byron Bay Bluesfest performance will not be able to be rescheduled. Read her message to fans here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Kesha Music, DVDs, Books and more

Kesha T-shirts and Posters

More Kesha News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Kesha Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Concert Fall Injury

Kesha Shares Her Gratitude For MusiCares Organization

Macklemore And Kesha Teaming For 'Adventures' Tour 2017 In Review

Lady Gaga Dragged Into Dr. Luke And Kesha Legal Battle 2017 In Review

Dr. Luke And Kesha's Mother Address Defamation Case Dismissal 2017 In Review

Kesha Posts Heartfelt Holiday Message

Macklemore And Kesha Teaming For 'Adventures' Tour

Kesha Dedicated 'We Can Survive' Performance To Fan's Mother

Kesha Details Eating Disorder in Candid Interview

Macklemore And Kesha Release Nostalgic 'Good Old Days' Video


More Stories for Kesha

Kesha Music

advertisement

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Eagles Add More New Dates To North American Tour- Billy Corgan Reveals New Smashing Pumpkins' Song Details- Foreigner Announce Live Orchestra Tour Dates- more

KISS Spark Retirement Speculation With The End Of The Road Move- Slipknot Star Says He Will Never Go Back On Tour Again- Foreigner Announce Very Special Release- more

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Updates Fans On New Album- Marilyn Manson Has Bizarre Onstage Meltdown- Metallica Release Birthday Tribute To Cliff Burton- Muse- more

The Smashing Pumpkins Announce Reunion Tour- Corey Taylor Reveals Timeline For New Slipknot Album- Metallica To Receive Polar Music Prize- Muse Release 'Thought Contagion'- more

Page Too:
Ed Sheeran Sparks Secret Wedding Speculation- Former One Direction Star Zayn Malik Previews New Music- Kesha Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Concert Fall Injury- more

Drake's Generous Money Giveaway All Part Of 'God's Plan'- Troy Gentry's Widow Sues Over Husband's Death- The Chainsmokers Release 'You Owe Me' Video- Demi Lovato Unplugs- more

Meek Mill Files Appeal Alleging Unreliable Police Testimony- Kendrick Lamar, The Killers Lead NBA All-Star Weekend- Frank Ocean- more

Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.