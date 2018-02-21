|
Blue Ivy Carter Steals The Show At The NBA All Star Game
.
(Radio.com) Beyonce attended Sunday night's NBA All Star Game with six-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter. As the youngster did at the GRAMMY Awards, Blue Ivy stole the show with a few diva flourishes as she sat courtside. The Houston Rockets' mascot Clutch the Rocket Bear picked up Blue Ivy and carried her through a few bars of "The Twist." The Rockets have earned shout-outs in Bey songs like "Countdown," so they're practically family. Diddy makes a cameo as well. Photos showed the pint-sized member of music's royal family dressed in a leather jacket, ripped jeans and aviator sunglasses. Check out the fun moments here.
