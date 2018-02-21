News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Miley And Noah Cyrus Meet 'The Lizzie McGuire Movie' Star
02-21-2018
Miley Cyrus

(Radio.com) It's hard to believe 15 years have passed since Lizzie McGuire (the OG Disney Channel heroine, played by Hilary Duff) unmasked her love interest Paolo as a musical fraud at the end of The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

"This Is What Dreams Are Made Of," from that film, was a triumphant anthem for a generation of Lizzie fans, including Miley Cyrus and her younger sister Noah. This weekend, the sisters Cyrus met the real-life Paolo (actor Yani Gellman) and documented the occasion on social media.

In an Instagram pic, Noah posed with Yani and Miley (herself a Disney Channel veteran) with the movie-reference caption: "Sing to me, Paolo." She and Miley also covered "This Is What Dreams Are Made Of" in a Snapchat update.

See the Cyrus sisters' throwback celebration (and Disney villain run-in) here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

