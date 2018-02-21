Sade Set Returning With 'Flower of the Universe' For 'Wrinkle in Time'

Sade's return was revealed by the movie's director, Ava DuVernay, on Twitter. "I never thought she'd say yes, but asked anyway," DuVernay wrote about approaching Sade. "She was kind + giving. A goddess. We began a journey together that I'll never forget. Proud to announce that Sade has created an original song for WRINKLE IN TIME. It's entitled 'Flower of the Universe.' And it's a dream come true."

The director has also revealed that Sia will contribute original music to the movie soundtrack. "I remember being blown away by her SPEAKING VOICE ON THE PHONE," DuVernay posted on Twitter. "So when she shared the song she wrote for Meg, I was spellbound. It's called 'Magic.' And it is. Thank you, Sia."