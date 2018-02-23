Aaron Carter Discusses Rehab And What's Next

As concern for Carter mounted, he checked into treatment for his "mental and physical health." In a new interview with People, the singer opened up about hitting rock bottom and finding musical inspiration in recovery.

'I definitely felt like I hit a rock bottom personally and emotionally," Carter said. 'I started getting really stressed out about things like my relationship or the expectations people had for me, and then I just stopped eating. That's when I thought 'This is a time for me to really go take some time and do some self-healing.'"

Following treatment, Aaron had a new lease on life. 'It's amazing to see what happened when I just took some time off for myself, looked around and found ways to appreciate life," he said. 'I've seen a huge change in myself and my attitude and my demeanor and my morale. It's beautiful."

Nevertheless, Carter shot down rumors that he was treated for drug addiction: 'I've never even touched any of those drugs," he said. 'It's just not a part of who I am. People trying to paint this picture, it's just really defaming. It hurts. They would never talk to me like that in person." Read more here.