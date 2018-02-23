News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Share First Photo of New Baby
02-23-2018
.
Maroon 5

(Radio.com) Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine's new daughter has his toes! Behati Prinsloo posted the first photo of the couple's baby — or, rather, her crossed feet — and captioned it: "Gio Grace Levine 2/15/18 She's got her dad's toes."

Gio is the second child for the couple, their daughter Dusty Rose was born in Sept. of 2016. Levine's band Maroon 5 will launch a North American tour May 30 in Tacoma, Washington. Dates run through October 15 in New York.

The band is touring in support of its latest album Red Pill Blues, which came out in November 2017. Check out the here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

