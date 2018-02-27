Avenged Sevenfold, Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson Lead Heavy Montreal

The lineup will also include performance from Gojira, Emperor, Underoath, Trivium, Hollywood Undead and Asking Alexandria for the event at Parc Jean-Drapeau this summer.

Additional artists will include Sleep, Alestorm, Ratt, Voivod, I Prevail, Baroness, Between The Buried And Me, Nile, Witchcraft, Red Fang, Black Dahlia Murder, Tech N9ne, Napalm Death, The Agonist, Intervals, Helix, Glory Hammer, Eyehategod and more. See the event poster here.