Styx's Dennis DeYoung Announces The Grand Illusion Anniversary Tour (Week in Review)

Dennis DeYoung

Styx's Dennis DeYoung Announces The Grand Illusion Anniversary Tour was a top story on Monday: (Gibson) For fans of Styx and the band's classic prog-rock sound, there's an important anniversary coming up and former frontman Dennis DeYoung has big plans to mark the occasion.

Since he parted ways with Styx around the turn of the millennium, DeYoung has continued to tour the band's catalog with a new line-up. Now, on the 40th anniversary of Styx's 1977 breakthrough album The Great Illusion, DeYoung has announced Dennis DeYoung: The Grand Illusion 40th Anniversary Tour, which will include all of Styx's hits written by DeYoung, including classics like 'Come Sail Away', 'Babe', 'Mr. Roboto', 'The Best of Times', 'Lady', 'Renegade' and 'Blue Collar Man'.

DeYoung also promises to "reflect back on more than four decades of musical excellence throughout the performance." As DeYoung puts it, "The Grand Illusion was Styx's greatest achievement, and this year my band and I will bring its sound and spirit to life nightly on concert stages across America." Read more - here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

