Victoria Beckham Addresses Spice Girls Reunion Speculation

"I'm not going on tour. The girls aren't going on tour," Beckham told Vogue during a preview of her autumn/winter 2018 in New York over the weekend (Feb. 10).

It's only fitting that Beckham shut down the rumors, and she's the one who sparked them by sharing a new photo of the Spice Girls spending time together at the home of Geri Horner, better known by her maiden name, Geri Halliwell, AKA "Ginger Spice."

"It was so great to see the girls. We had such a fun lunch. It was really, really, really lovely," Beckham said of the moment. "I still speak to them all individually, but for us all to get together was really lovely."

Beckham turned thoughtful when pressed about any future plans for the Spice Girls.