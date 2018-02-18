News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Frank Ocean Reveals Surprise Cover Of 'Moon River' (Week in Review)

Frank Ocean

Frank Ocean Reveals Surprise Cover Of 'Moon River' was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) Last month, Frank Ocean teased fans that new music was coming in 2018, and his first delivery arrived like a belated Valentine's Day gift, a cover of "Moon River."

The song was originally performed by Audrey Hepburn in the 1961 romantic comedy Breakfast at Tiffany's and has been covered by numerous popular artists since then.

Ocean's modern interpretation is soulful and almost surreal, combining reflective guitar chords and otherworldly effects with his layered lead vocals and harmonies.

The elusive singer plugged the track on his Tumblr page with the caption "in the late nite." Hopefully, there's more new Ocean material coming soon. Last month, he wrote on Tumblr, 'IF YOU LIKED 2017, YOU'LL LOVE'2018." Read more and listen to the new track - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

