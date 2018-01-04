Harry Styles Slips On Tossed Kiwi During 'Kiwi' Song Performance 2017 In Review

"Quick thing," he said after recovering his balance and composure. "As some of you may have seen, I may have slipped over on… There was an actual kiwi onstage and that was the culprit. There was a green - green, seedy mush on the floor. Oh, there's another one. This could end up being a problem."

Styles then restarted the song "Kiwi" without incident. The singer booked two dates at the venue as part of his UK tour for his eponymous debut solo album. Check out the fan-shot photo and videos here.