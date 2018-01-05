Kenny Chesney Rescued Over 250 Animals Abandoned After Hurricanes 2017 In Review

Chesney, whose home on St. John was completely destroyed, established Love for Love City, a foundation dedicated to providing aid to victims of hurricane Irma.

While working to help provide, food, water, electricity and more to the residents of the area, Chesney's assistant, Jill Trunnell, noticed a larger number of domestic animals wandering the streets.

"She said to me, 'What about the animals who have been left behind?'" Chesney told USA Today. "I said, 'You're right. We've got to help them too.'"

"Once we got past the anxiety of getting water to people and taking care of their basic needs, Jill contacted Big Dog Ranch in Florida and Island Dog Rescue in St. John, St. Thomas and Vieques in Puerto Rico," Chesney continued. "Next thing you know, we've got three or four planes going down there to get these animals healthy and safe." Read more here.