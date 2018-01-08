Britney Spears, Lady Gaga Avoiding The Winter Chill

In her share from the beach, Spears poses with her two sons and dons a yellow bikini, a wide-brimmed hat and mirrored shades. "Me and my boys enjoying the warm weather!!! ," She captioned the post.

Lady Gaga's post shows her checking in from a tropical location as well, wearing a gorgeous white bikini and reflecting on her wishes for the new year. "Happy New Year. To happiness. Health. Love. And to the simplicity of beautiful unforgettable nature, life," she wrote. Check out their here.