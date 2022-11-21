.

Elton John and Britney Spears Recruit Olympic Gold Medalist Nathan Chen For Video

Keavin Wiggins | 11-20-2022

Video still

Elton John and Britney Spears have released an acoustic version of their hit song, "Hold Me Closer," along with a music video featuring Olympic Gold Medalist Nathan Chen ice skating to a routine he choreographed himself.

Chen had this to say, "Elton John's music means something to anybody who's ever listened to it. 'Rocket Man' has always intrigued me - it's otherworldly, but it's just as much about our lives on Earth, love and loneliness, dreams and disappointments.

"In a way, 'Rocket Man' captures what my own journey has felt like - and getting to skate to it at the Olympics was one of the most special moments of my life.

"I couldn't believe it when I heard Elton thought of me for this video. Elton and Britney created something really beautiful with this version of 'Hold Me Closer' - and I'm so honored to be a part of it." Watch the video below:

