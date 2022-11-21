Elton John and Britney Spears Recruit Olympic Gold Medalist Nathan Chen For Video

Elton John and Britney Spears have released an acoustic version of their hit song, "Hold Me Closer," along with a music video featuring Olympic Gold Medalist Nathan Chen ice skating to a routine he choreographed himself.

Chen had this to say, "Elton John's music means something to anybody who's ever listened to it. 'Rocket Man' has always intrigued me - it's otherworldly, but it's just as much about our lives on Earth, love and loneliness, dreams and disappointments.

"In a way, 'Rocket Man' captures what my own journey has felt like - and getting to skate to it at the Olympics was one of the most special moments of my life.

"I couldn't believe it when I heard Elton thought of me for this video. Elton and Britney created something really beautiful with this version of 'Hold Me Closer' - and I'm so honored to be a part of it." Watch the video below:

