Elton John and Britney Spears have released an acoustic version of their hit song, "Hold Me Closer," along with a music video featuring Olympic Gold Medalist Nathan Chen ice skating to a routine he choreographed himself.
Chen had this to say, "Elton John's music means something to anybody who's ever listened to it. 'Rocket Man' has always intrigued me - it's otherworldly, but it's just as much about our lives on Earth, love and loneliness, dreams and disappointments.
"In a way, 'Rocket Man' captures what my own journey has felt like - and getting to skate to it at the Olympics was one of the most special moments of my life.
"I couldn't believe it when I heard Elton thought of me for this video. Elton and Britney created something really beautiful with this version of 'Hold Me Closer' - and I'm so honored to be a part of it." Watch the video below:
Elton John Launches Beyond the Yellow Brick Road Virtual World
Elton John Expands 'Madman Across The Water' For 50th Anniversary
Elton John Announces Last North American Tour Dates Of His Career
Elton John and Stevie Wonder Release 'Finish Line' Video
Ghost Win Favorite Rock Album At AMAs- Axl Rose Tributes Nazareth's Dan McCafferty- KIX Member Hospitalized- more
Motley Crue and Def Leppard Forced To Cancel Two Dates- Rolling Stones- KISS- Disturbed- Queen- Hendrix- more
Roger Waters Delivers 'Comfortably Numb 2022'- Nickelback 'Ready For The World To Hate Us Again'- Metallica- Journey- more
On The Record: Night Crickets- Drowning Pool- Slinky Vagabond
The Blues: Rory Block- Crystal Shawanda- Jimmy Carpenter- More
On The Record: Tobias Berblinger - The Luckiest Hippie Alive
Caught In The Act: Taylor Dayne
RockPile: Spotlight on Deko Entertainment
Ghost Win Favorite Rock Album At American Music Awards
Axl Rose Pays Tribute To Nazareth's Dan McCafferty
KIX Member Hospitalized Following Onstage Cardiac Event
Elton John and Britney Spears Recruit Olympic Gold Medalist Nathan Chen For Video
alltheprettythings Release New Song Teenage Lines
Enslaved Announce New Album With 'Congelia' Video
Caskets Deliver 'Guiding Light' Video
Singled Out: 44Blonde's Like You Love Me