will.i.am And Britney Spears Score No. 1 With 'Mind Your Business'

(Epic) will.i.am returns to the top of the Billboard charts with his latest single, "Mind Your Business" featuring the incomparable Britney Spears. Out now via Epic Records, the song is a thrilling reunion of many sorts, as it follows the duo's timeless 2012 triple-platinum classic hit, "Scream & Shout." As they return to the top of the charts, "Mind Your Business" debuts at #1 on Billboard's Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales chart, where "Scream & Shout" was the chart's inaugural #1 in January of 2013.

Impressively, as "Mind Your Business" debuts as the top-selling Dance/Electronic song in the US, it outsells the #2 selling song many times over, highlighting the star power of both will.i.am and Britney Spears.

This release follows will.i.am's recent solo comeback after a decade with "THE FORMULA," featuring Lil Wayne and Formula 1®. "THE FORMULA" was also the debut track of the partnership between will.i.am and Formula 1, with Formula 1 tapping will.i.am as their first ever "Global Artist in Residence". As part of the partnership, more F1 inspired tracks will be released before will.i.am drops his latest solo album.

Both "THE FORMULA" and "MIND YOUR BUSINESS" serve as a prelude to will.i.am's forthcoming fifth solo album. It marks his first album since 2013's chart-topping #willpower, which featured "Scream & Shout" with Britney Spears. Always pushing boundaries and embracing innovation, will.i.am continues to elevate his artistry to unprecedented heights throughout 2023 and beyond.

