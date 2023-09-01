David Guetta Remixes will.i.am and Britney Spears's 'Mind Your Business'

(Epic) will.i.am and the incomparable Britney Spears re-up, recharge, and reignite their chart-shaking #1 anthem "MIND YOUR BUSINESS" with a brand-new official David Guetta remix out now via Epic Records.

Two-time GRAMMY Award-winning iconic French producer and DJ David Guetta steers "MIND YOUR BUSINESS" to the center of the dancefloor. He infuses the four-on-the-floor beat with grit and gusto, delivering a club-ready track topped off by the instantly quotable vocals repeated in a mantra-like trance. He channels and preserves the attitude of the original, while cranking up the energy all around.

Released in July, "MIND YOUR BUSINESS" recently topped the Billboard Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales Chart at #1. Showcasing magnetic star power of will.i.am and Britney Spears, they first topped the chart in 2013 with their triple-platinum hit "Scream & Shout," which was the chart's inaugural #1. Since release, the song has received acclaim. Variety hailed it as "spare, electro-banging," and People dubbed it "epic." Vulture raved, "We want to scream and shout," while Vogue praised it in an interview with the pair.

"MIND YOUR BUSINESS" follows will.i.am's recent solo comeback after a decade with "THE FORMULA," featuring Lil Wayne and Formula 1. "THE FORMULA" was also the debut track of the partnership between will.i.am and Formula 1, with Formula 1 tapping will.i.am as their first ever "Global Artist in Residence". As part of the partnership, more F1 inspired tracks will be released before will.i.am drops his latest solo album.

Both "THE FORMULA" and "MIND YOUR BUSINESS" serve as a prelude to will.i.am's forthcoming fifth solo album. It marks his first album since 2013's chart-topping #willpower, which featured "Scream & Shout" with Britney Spears. Always pushing boundaries and embracing innovation, will.i.am continues to elevate his artistry to unprecedented heights throughout 2023 and beyond.

