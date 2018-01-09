State of Illusion Release 'Blind' Video

Frontman Jacob Porter had this to say, "I wrote 'Blind' in the middle of the night roughly 10 years ago, but we still feel life and energy from it every time we play it. Those 10 years can definitely be felt on 'Blind' because the new mix takes tiny recordings from almost every member we've had over the years and subtly inserts them throughout the track. We included it on Aphelion because we knew that it was a song that needed to be heard.

"Despite originally promoting another song as the single for Aphelion, 'Blind' was the song that seemed to connect most with listeners, probably because of the back and forth volley of mellow and hard-hitting elements and personal lyrics written so that they can be applied to the listeners' unique situations. That's why we decided to team up with Silent Flight Productions to create a visual to go along with the music.

"Hopefully, the new version of 'Blind', along with the awesome video, will resonate with new listeners on an emotional level and give them a little taste of what State of Illusion is all about." Watch the video here.