New Kendrick Lamar and Vince Staples Track In 'Black Panther' Trailer

A 90-second movie clip features slick rhymes from both rappers and introduces viewers to more of a look of the movie's main characters. The title of the collaboration between Lamar and Staples has not yet been announced.

In the film, Chadwick Boseman plays the lead role of T'Challa (Black Panther), who returns home to the technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to lead the country after his father dies. Michael B. Jordan is Black Panther's nemesis Erik Killmonger and Lupita Nyong'o pays the spy, Nakia. Hear a snippet of Kendrick's latest in the trailer here.