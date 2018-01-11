|
Chris Young Celebrates His Best Christmas Gift Ever
.
(Radio.com) Chris Young got a puppy for Christmas and he couldn't be happier. The singer's new German Shepherd pup, Porter, who was a gift his sister, is the new star of Young's Twitter account. He even included the pooch in his new year's resolutions, promising to spoil him rotten. Young kicks off his Losing Sleep Tour today (Jan. 11) in Indianapolis, IN. Kane Brown and LANCO have been tapped as opening acts. He first tweeted "Best Christmas present ever from my little sister... Meet Porter🐶🐶🐶 thank you Cedar Valley Canine !#germanshepherd https://t.co/MQkerYt3Ht— (@ChrisYoungMusic) December 29, 2017" See the photos and additional tweets here.
He even included the pooch in his new year's resolutions, promising to spoil him rotten. Young kicks off his Losing Sleep Tour today (Jan. 11) in Indianapolis, IN. Kane Brown and LANCO have been tapped as opening acts.
He first tweeted "Best Christmas present ever from my little sister... Meet Porter🐶🐶🐶 thank you Cedar Valley Canine !#germanshepherd https://t.co/MQkerYt3Ht— (@ChrisYoungMusic) December 29, 2017" See the photos and additional tweets here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Metallica's Lars Ulrich Talks Early Influences In Documentary Preview
• Jack White Releases 'Connected By Love' Video, Streams 2nd New Song
• Chris Robinson Returns To Black Crowes Roots With As The Crow Flies
• More Big Stars Added To Fleetwood Mac MusiCares Tribute
• Singled Out: The Unguided's Legendary
• OneRepublic Concert Film Coming Next Month
• The Killers Release 'Rut' Music Video
• Tommy Emmanuel Releases 'Djangology' Video
• Don Broco Release 'Come Out To LA' Video
• Dan Patlansky Recruits Mollie Marriott For UK Tour
• Hayley Williams Invites 'Stranger Things' Star to Sing With Paramore
• Jeryko Launches Video Saga With 'Fighting For' Clip
• Michelle LeBlanc Announces New EP 'A Man Like You'
• A Perfect Circle Almost Done With New Album
• AC/DC Legend Malcolm Young Tribute Concert Announced
• Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'
• Kanye West and Damon Dash Film 'Honor Up' Release Announced
• Drake Documentary 'Toronto to Houston' Trailer Released
• Dan + Shay Streaming New Single 'Tequila'
• Taylor Swift Announces Video For 'End Game' Feat Ed Sheeran and Future
• Rascal Flatts Announce Tour And Daytona 500 Performance
• Shania Twain Vs Meghan Trainor In Rap Battle On Drop the Mic
• Lindsay Ell Unplugs For Cover Of Justin Timberlake's 'Filthy'
• Iggy Azalea Releasing Comeback Single 'Savior' with Quavo
• Vance Joy Releases 'We're Going Home' Music Video
• Mariah Carey's 'Hero' Gets Snow Day Remix From School Principal
• Kelly Clarkson Reveals Secret Weapon For Parenting Chaos
• Chris Young Celebrates His Best Christmas Gift Ever
• G-Eazy Ends H&M Partnership Following 'Racially Insensitive' Ad
• Willie Nelson Forced to Cancel Shows For Health Issues
• Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions
• John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!
• Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof
• Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story
• Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda
• Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall
• Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds
• The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman
• Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels
• iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017
• Holiday Gift Guide: Jesus Rocked The Jukebox
• Dave Koz And Friends Bring Christmas Show To Arizona's Mesa Arts Center
• Black Sabbath - The End (5 Stars)
• Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition
• Santa's Jukebox: Balsam Range, Sha Na Na and Jennifer Saran
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.