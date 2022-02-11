Chris Young Dominates ACM Awards Nominations

Chris Young dominates the nominations for this year's Academy of Country Music Awards, which were revealed on Thursday (February 10th) morning.
Young had the most nominations with a total of seven, including the coveted Album of the Year (Artist and Producer - Famous Friends), and Single of the Year categories (Artist and Producer - "Famous Friends").
He also scored a nomination for Music Event of the Year (Artist and Producer) and Video of the Year, and he shares 3 of the nominations with friend and collaborator, Kane Brown, for their chart topping collaboration "Famous Friends".
Chris celebrated the news via social media, "7 NOMINATIONS!!!! Are ya'll serious??? ACM - Academy of Country Music THANK YOU and see you in VEGAS! #LUCKYNUMBER7 Kane Brown"
