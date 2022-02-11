.

Chris Young Dominates ACM Awards Nominations

Keavin Wiggins | 02-10-2022

Chris Young dominates the nominations for this year's Academy of Country Music Awards, which were revealed on Thursday (February 10th) morning.

Young had the most nominations with a total of seven, including the coveted Album of the Year (Artist and Producer - Famous Friends), and Single of the Year categories (Artist and Producer - "Famous Friends").

He also scored a nomination for Music Event of the Year (Artist and Producer) and Video of the Year, and he shares 3 of the nominations with friend and collaborator, Kane Brown, for their chart topping collaboration "Famous Friends".

Chris celebrated the news via social media, "7 NOMINATIONS!!!! Are ya'll serious??? ACM - Academy of Country Music THANK YOU and see you in VEGAS! #LUCKYNUMBER7 Kane Brown"

