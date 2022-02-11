Chris Young Dominates ACM Awards Nominations

Nominations promo

Chris Young dominates the nominations for this year's Academy of Country Music Awards, which were revealed on Thursday (February 10th) morning.

Young had the most nominations with a total of seven, including the coveted Album of the Year (Artist and Producer - Famous Friends), and Single of the Year categories (Artist and Producer - "Famous Friends").

He also scored a nomination for Music Event of the Year (Artist and Producer) and Video of the Year, and he shares 3 of the nominations with friend and collaborator, Kane Brown, for their chart topping collaboration "Famous Friends".

Chris celebrated the news via social media, "7 NOMINATIONS!!!! Are ya'll serious??? ACM - Academy of Country Music THANK YOU and see you in VEGAS! #LUCKYNUMBER7 Kane Brown"

Related Stories

CMT Christmas Crossroads: Brett Young & Friends Premieres Tonight

Brett Young Enlists All-Star Friends For Christmas Album

Chris Young Announces Famous Friends Tour

Chris Young and Kane Brown Take Their 'Famous Friends' To No. 1

News > Chris Young