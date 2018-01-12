Singled Out: MYJA's Flood

Michael and I met through a mutual friend a few years ago and instantly hit it off. We started writing songs at his studio in Malibu and it became obvious that we had to record an album.

The song "Flood" came from a riff that Michael was playing. I loved the way the intro and verses were tight but had the big hits at the end of the phrasing. We started singing different melody ideas into our phones and then took the best ones and made the verses. We kept the verses tight with a single voice and then made the chorus huge.

The lyrical content of the song is about just trying to keep your head above water. Everyone alive has their own set of struggles regardless of their background or where they come from. Rich, poor, black, white, it doesn't matter, we are all on a journey and with any journey there are bumps in the road.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more about the album right here!