Jay Rock Recruits Kendrick Lamar, Future, More for 'King's Dead'

Lamar serves as the curator/producer of the soundtrack along with his label TDE boss Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith. Mike WILL Made It and Teddy Walton produced the track that features a steady beat and minimal instrumentation, leaving room for the rappers to exchange lines. A little past the halfway mark, Blake sings an ethereal passage.

In addition to being featured in the Black Panther soundtrack, "King's Dead" will be the first single from Rock's upcoming album. Listen to the new track, which contains explicit lyrics, here.