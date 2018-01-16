Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Issa Rae Recounts Her Drake 'Fangirl' Moment
01-16-2018
(Radio.com) Issa Rae had quite the Drake moment. The Insecure star has made no secret of her Drake fandom in the past, and she found herself at a Golden Globes after-party last weekend where Drizzy himself was serving as the DJ.

According to E! News, Drake made a point of going over to talk to Rae, inviting her to a Netflix event he was scheduled to host later in the evening. The report was that she politely declined the invitation.

Rae has taken to social media to respond to the report with her own take on the incident, even offering up her own headline for the story. "*Obsessed Fan Who Dedicated Entire Season to Artist Continues to Shamelessly Fangirl When She Sees Him at Party Later," the writer/actress joked on Twitter with a link to the post.

The Insecure star also gave Drake an enthusiastic thumbs-up for his DJ skills in a Snapchat video. "I was at a party where Drake was the DJ, and I must say that he was a phenomenal DJ," she enthuses in the clip. "He played all the correct tracks. The playlist was simply correct." See the posts here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

