The Cranberries' Dolores O'Riordan Dead At 46

A brief statement from her publicist has been issued: "Irish and international singer Dolores O'Riordan has died suddenly in London today. She was 46 years old. The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries was in London for a short recording session."

Unfortunately, there's no information yet as to what caused the singer's death, with the statement simply saying, "No further details are available at this time. Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time." O'Riordan was forty-six.

The Irish rock band became one of Ireland's most recognizable musical exports in the Nineties with multi-million selling albums Everybody's Doing It, So Why Can't We? (1993) and No Need To Argue (1994) and anthemic hits like 'Linger' and 'Zombie.' The band went on hiatus in 2003 and O'Riordan would go on to release two solo albums, before the Cranberries reunited in 2009. Read more here.