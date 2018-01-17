Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Eagles Glenn Frey's Widow Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit
01-17-2018
.
Eagles

(hennemusic) Cindy Frey has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan over the January 18, 2016 passing of her late husband, Eagles co-founder Glenn Frey.

Reuters reports Frey's suit accuses the hospital and gastroenterologist Steven Itzkowitz of negligence for failing to properly treat the rocker's ulcerative colitis, diagnose and treat infection, and advise of the risks and side effects from treatment.

The complaint alleges that as a result of the negligence, "Glenn Frey was rendered sick, sore, lame and disabled," and suffered pain and mental anguish prior to his death from what The Eagles announced as "complications from acute ulcerative colitis, pneumonia and rheumatoid arthritis."

Frey is seeking unspecified damages in the suit which, in this case, was filed just two days before the expiration of New York's two-year statute of limitations for wrongful death cases. State law requires lawyers to consult with doctors in medical malpractice actions before suing, to determine whether cases have merit.

In the days following Frey's passing, Eagles manager Irving Azoff blamed the death in part on the medications he was taking. "The colitis and pneumonia were side effects from all the meds," explained Azoff. "He died from complications of ulcer and colitis after being treated with drugs for his rheumatoid arthritis which he had for over 15 years." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Eagles Music, DVDs, Books and more

Eagles T-shirts and Posters

More Eagles News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Eagles Glenn Frey's Widow Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit

The Eagles Add New Stadium Dates To North American Tour

The Eagles Add More Dates To North American Tour

Bulletboys Release New Video Featuring Eagles of Death Metal's Singer

Eagles Playing Without Glenn Frey Surprises Fleetwood Mac Star 2017 In Review

Eagles Reportedly Took Action Against Hotel California 2017 In Review

Eagles Sweep The 2017 hennemusic Rock News Awards

Eagles Add Over A Dozen New North American Dates

Eagles Add New Dates To North American Tour

Eagles' Joe Walsh Looks Back On Hotel California 40 Years Later


More Stories for Eagles

Eagles Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Eagles Glenn Frey's Widow Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit- Previously-Unreleased Jimi Hendrix Track Streaming Online- Jack White Announces Boarding House Reach Tour- more

The Cranberries' Dolores O'Riordan Dead At 46- Motorhead Stars Reuniting For Lemmy Tribute Shows- Guns N' Roses' Long Delayed Album A Masterpiece Says Guitarist- more

Billy Joel Jams Foreigner Classics With Mick Jones And Lou Gramm- Dave Grohl Proves Rock Is Dead Question Is Dead Issue- John Fogerty Upset By 'Proud Mary' Movie- more

Page Too:
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Welcome Surrogate Baby Girl- Seal Denies Former Neighbor's Sexual Assault Allegations- Justin Timberlake Releases Studio Footage- more

Migos Announce Release Date For 'Culture II'- Katy Perry To Present Minnie Mouse Walk of Fame Star- Lana Del Rey Guests On Borns' New Track 'Blue Madonna'- more

Carrie Underwood Premieres 'The Champion' Featuring Ludacris- Jay Rock Recruits Kendrick Lamar, Future, More for 'King's Dead'- Chris Stapleton, Troye Sivan 'SNL'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Eagles Glenn Frey's Widow Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Previously-Unreleased Jimi Hendrix Track Streaming Online

Jack White Announces Boarding House Reach Tour

The Cranberries Dolores O'Riordan Cause of Death Under Investigation

Dave Matthews Band Announce New Album And Summer Tour

Vixen's Janet Gardner Recovering From Emergency Brain Surgery

Queen, Bowie, Stones, Aerosmith Among Grammy Hall Of Fame Inductees

Supergroup Legend Of The Seagullmen Release New Song

The Dead Daisies Announce New Album 'Burn It Down'

MGMT Announces New Album 'Like Dark Age' And Tour

Corrosion Of Conformity Release 'The Luddite' Video

New Found Glory, Bayside, The Movielife Announce Sick Tour

Black Veil Brides Release 'Wake Up' Video

Thirty Seconds To Mars Announce Camp Mars 2018 Details

Steve Hackett Releases 'El Nino' Live Video

Killen Streaming New Song 'Tired Of Being Broke'

• more

Page Too News Stories
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Welcome Surrogate Baby Girl

Seal Denies Former Neighbor's Sexual Assault Allegations

Justin Timberlake Releases 'Man of the Woods' Studio Footage

Black Eyed Peas Perform 'Street Livin' On Late Night TV

Young Thug Releases New Track 'MLK'

Bleachers Release New Track 'Alfie's Song (Not So Typical Love Song)'

Selena Gomez's Mother Didn't Want Her To Work With Woody Allen

Greg Spero Leaves Halsey To Focus On New 'Tiny Room' Series

Lady Antebellum's Dave Haywood Shares Video Of Newborn Daughter

Jordan Davis Announces Album and Release New Video

Tegan Marie Announce New Single and Special Live Performances

Jonas Brothers Instagram Account Has Been Reactivated

Migos Announce Release Date For 'Culture II'

Katy Perry To Present Minnie Mouse Walk of Fame Star

Lana Del Rey Guests On Borns' New Track 'Blue Madonna'

'Jeopardy!' Contestant Confuses Jack White With Eminem

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo

Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again

MorleyView Micki Free

Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions

John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!

Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof

Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda

Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall

Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds

The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman

Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017

Holiday Gift Guide: Jesus Rocked The Jukebox

Dave Koz And Friends Bring Christmas Show To Arizona's Mesa Arts Center

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.