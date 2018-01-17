Seal Denies Former Neighbor's Sexual Assault Allegations

Birdsall told TMZ that she'd developed a "close friendship" with Seal when they were neighbors in Los Angeles in the fall of 2016. She claims that she was in kitchen when the singer forced himself on her, attempting to kiss the actress.

A representative for Seal has responded with a firm denial of any wrongdoing. "Seal vehemently denies the recent allegations made against him by a former neighbor for alleged misconduct more than a year ago. He intends to vigorously defend himself against these false allegations."

The incident is currently under investigation by the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. Read more about the allegations here.