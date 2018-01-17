Vixen's Janet Gardner Recovering From Emergency Brain Surgery

The song comes from her recently released self-titled debut solo album. Janet had this to say, "This song is deeply personal to me. It is about a very difficult time in my life, the passing of my parents. I wanted to be their Candle, and get them through that moment," Janet explains on the meaning of "Candle."

"Now, at another very difficult moment in my life, so many of you have deeply touched me with your wonderful thoughts, prayers, and support. Thank you all so much for being my Candle." Watch the video here.