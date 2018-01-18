Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

How Grammy Awards Trophies Are Actually Made
01-18-2018
.
Grammy

(Radio.com) They take 15 hours to make. They are the only major entertainment award trophies that are still poured by hand. Oh, and they're made in a small town whose population is just 945 people. They are the trophies that will be awarded during this year's GRAMMY Awards.

Craftsman John Billings, who resides Ridgeway, CO is known simply as the 'Grammy Man." He has been designing the trophies for Music's Biggest Night for more than 30 years.

The 72-year-old craftsman is responsible for the creation of 600 GRAMMY trophies from his rural workshop each year. Whoa! How does he do it? Billings won't spill too many of his secrets, but he says that each trophy is made of a mixture of zinc, aluminum, and some secret trace elements. He calls the secret combination "grammium."

Billings spoke about the important promise he made the trophy's first craftsman, and he shared some insight on the creation process when CBS Morning News visited his studio in the video here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Grammy Music, DVDs, Books and more

Grammy T-shirts and Posters

More Grammy News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


How Grammy Awards Trophies Are Actually Made

Kendrick Lamar, Sam Smith, U2 to Perform at Grammys

Queen, Bowie, Stones, Aerosmith Among Grammy Hall Of Fame Inductees

Metallica, QOSTA and Mastodon Lead Rock Grammy Nominations

Ed Sheeran, Coldplay Leads Best Pop Vocal Album Grammy Nominations

Country Album of the Year Grammy Nominees Preview

Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA Lead Grammy Performers

Queen To Receive Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award

Lady Gaga, Childish Gambino, Pink To Perform At Grammy Awards

Kendrick Lamar Releasing Nike Cortez Sneakers on Grammy Night


More Stories for Grammy

Grammy Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Former AC/DC, Ozzy, Dio Members Form New Supergroup- Paul McCartney Jams Beatles Classic With Members Of Muse- Previously Unreleased Prince Recordings- more

Eagles Glenn Frey's Widow Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit- Previously-Unreleased Jimi Hendrix Track Streaming Online- Jack White Announces Boarding House Reach Tour- more

The Cranberries' Dolores O'Riordan Dead At 46- Motorhead Stars Reuniting For Lemmy Tribute Shows- Guns N' Roses' Long Delayed Album A Masterpiece Says Guitarist- more

Page Too:
Justin Timberlake Releasing New Song 'Supplies' and Video- Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker Teaming For Tour- Dierks Bentley Releasing His New Song 'Woman, Amen'- more

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Welcome Surrogate Baby Girl- Seal Denies Former Neighbor's Sexual Assault Allegations- Justin Timberlake Releases Studio Footage- more

Migos Announce Release Date For 'Culture II'- Katy Perry To Present Minnie Mouse Walk of Fame Star- Lana Del Rey Guests On Borns' New Track 'Blue Madonna'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Former AC/DC, Ozzy, Dio Members Form New Supergroup

Paul McCartney Jams Beatles Classic With Members Of Muse

Previously Unreleased Prince Recordings and Video Part Of Tribute

Rockers Pay Tribute To Cranberries' Dolores O' Riordan

Concert For George Harrison Getting Deluxe Reissue

Eagles Glenn Frey's Widow Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Previously-Unreleased Jimi Hendrix Track Streaming Online

Jack White Announces Boarding House Reach Tour

The Cranberries Dolores O'Riordan Cause of Death Under Investigation

Dave Matthews Band Announce New Album And Summer Tour

Vixen's Janet Gardner Recovering From Emergency Brain Surgery

Queen, Bowie, Stones, Aerosmith Among Grammy Hall Of Fame Inductees

Supergroup Legend Of The Seagullmen Release New Song

The Dead Daisies Announce New Album 'Burn It Down'

MGMT Announces New Album 'Like Dark Age' And Tour

Corrosion Of Conformity Release 'The Luddite' Video

• more

Page Too News Stories
Justin Timberlake Releasing New Song 'Supplies' and Video

Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker Teaming For Tour

Dierks Bentley Releasing His New Song 'Woman, Amen'

Kacey Musgraves Reese Witherspoon Do Their Own Carpool Karaoke

Kendrick Lamar, Sam Smith, U2 to Perform at Grammys

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Welcome Surrogate Baby Girl

Seal Denies Former Neighbor's Sexual Assault Allegations

Justin Timberlake Releases 'Man of the Woods' Studio Footage

Black Eyed Peas Perform 'Street Livin' On Late Night TV

Young Thug Releases New Track 'MLK'

Bleachers Release New Track 'Alfie's Song (Not So Typical Love Song)'

Selena Gomez's Mother Didn't Want Her To Work With Woody Allen

Greg Spero Leaves Halsey To Focus On New 'Tiny Room' Series

Lady Antebellum's Dave Haywood Shares Video Of Newborn Daughter

Jordan Davis Announces Album and Release New Video

Tegan Marie Announce New Single and Special Live Performances

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo

Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again

MorleyView Micki Free

Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions

John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!

Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof

Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda

Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall

Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds

The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman

Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017

Holiday Gift Guide: Jesus Rocked The Jukebox

Dave Koz And Friends Bring Christmas Show To Arizona's Mesa Arts Center

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.