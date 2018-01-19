|
Kodak Black Arrested In Florida On Several Charges
.
(Radio.com) Kodak Black's legal troubles carry into 2018; the rapper was arrested on Thursday (Jan. 18) in Florida and a host of charges by the Broward County Sheriff's Department. The rapper was charged by the department with grand theft of a firearm, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, marijuana possession, child neglect without great bodily harm and two counts of probation violation, reports Pitchfork. This is hardly the rapper's first run-in with the law. Black was released from jail last June and given a year-long term of house arrest and his legal troubles didn't stop there. Read more here.
This is hardly the rapper's first run-in with the law. Black was released from jail last June and given a year-long term of house arrest and his legal troubles didn't stop there. Read more here.
