Pharrell Will Perform at 2018 NBA All-Star Game Halftime Show

Pharrell is expected to perform a medley of his hits alongside songs from N.E.R.D's most recent release, No One Ever Really Dies. No stranger to collaboration, Pharrell may even bring some surprise guests to the stage and he has many to choose from.

In addition to a halftime set by Pharrell and N.E.R.D, Fergie will be in attendance to perform the National Anthem while Barenaked Ladies will sing the Canadian national anthem. Read more here.