|
Pharrell Will Perform at 2018 NBA All-Star Game Halftime Show
.
(Radio.com) The 2018 All-Star Game is set to be played on Feb. 18 at the Staples Center in California. The musical entertainment has already been revealed as the Pharrell and his group N.E.R.D have been tapped for the halftime show performance. Pharrell is expected to perform a medley of his hits alongside songs from N.E.R.D's most recent release, No One Ever Really Dies. No stranger to collaboration, Pharrell may even bring some surprise guests to the stage and he has many to choose from. In addition to a halftime set by Pharrell and N.E.R.D, Fergie will be in attendance to perform the National Anthem while Barenaked Ladies will sing the Canadian national anthem. Read more here.
Pharrell is expected to perform a medley of his hits alongside songs from N.E.R.D's most recent release, No One Ever Really Dies. No stranger to collaboration, Pharrell may even bring some surprise guests to the stage and he has many to choose from.
In addition to a halftime set by Pharrell and N.E.R.D, Fergie will be in attendance to perform the National Anthem while Barenaked Ladies will sing the Canadian national anthem. Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Aerosmith's Joe Perry Joined by All-Star Guests At Club Show
• Judas Priest Preview Their New Song 'Spectre'
• Dead & Company Announce Summer Tour
• Spinal Tap's Derek Smalls Recruits Guitar Greats For New Album
• Singled Out: Legend of The Seagullmen (Tool and Mastodon)
• Royal Blood's Late Late Show Performance Goes Online
• The Afghan Whigs and Built To Spill Announce Tour
• A Look At 2018 Rock Hall Inductee Sister Rosetta Tharpe
• Singled Out: Down & Out (Featuring Hit The Lights' Nick Thompson)
• Beatles Land In New Guinness World Records Book
• U2 Announce Songs Of Experience Euro Tour
• Most Anticipated Heavy Rock Albums For 2018
• Billy Idol Adds New Dates To U.S .Tour
• Former AC/DC, Ozzy, Dio Members Form New Supergroup
• Paul McCartney Jams Beatles Classic With Members Of Muse
• Keith Urban Announces 'Graffiti U' Album And Tour
• Justin Timberlake Releases 'Supplies' Video
• Jason Aldean Announces Tour With Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina
• Pharrell Will Perform at 2018 NBA All-Star Game Halftime Show
• Maroon 5 Release Snapchat Filled 'Wait' Video
• 50 Cent's 'In Da Club' Used For School Snow Day Announcement
• Louis Tomlinson Donates $10K To Help Fan With Cerebral Palsy
• Keith Urban Teases New Song 'Parallel Line'
• Camila Cabello's 'Havana' Performance On 'Ellen' Goes Online
• Zac Brown Song 'It Goes On' Featured In '12 Strong' Film
• How Grammy Awards Trophies Are Actually Made
• Eminem Previews 'River' Video Featuring Ed Sheeran
• Justin Timberlake Releasing New Song 'Supplies' and Video
• Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker Teaming For Tour
• Dierks Bentley Releasing His New Song 'Woman, Amen'
• Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO
• Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo
• Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again
• Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions
• John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!
• Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof
• Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story
• Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda
• Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall
• Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds
• The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman
• Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels
• iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.