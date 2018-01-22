Chris Young And The Rock Bond Via Social Media

"Ok…. the new Jumanji movie is insanely good," Young tweeted, adding the hashtag #thatisall and tagging some of the movie's stars, including Johnson, Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Kevin Hart.

The Rock saw the tweet, and responded to thank Young for the kind words, as well as letting the country singer know that he's a fan of his music.

"Thank ya man. Glad you loved Jumanji as much as I did making it," the actor replied. "And for the record, 'The Man I want to Be' came along at the perfect time. Helped me get thru some tough times but that's for another conversation over tequila."

Young was fast to take the Rock up on his invitation to chop it up in person, and even offered to bring the spirits. "Anytime man! I love that song," Young replied on Twitter. "Don Julio 1942 on me."

We'll be sure to keep an eye on this budding BFF bromance. See the tweets here.