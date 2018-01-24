Mary J. Blige Leads Song Oscar Nominations

The Best Original Song category includes Sufjan Stevens who was honored for "Mystery of Love" from Call Me By Your Name and Mary J. Blige earned a nomination for "Mighty River" from Mudbound. Blige also scored a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her performance in the film.

Other Best Song nominees include "Stand Up for Something" by Diane Warren and Lonnie R. Lynn from Marshall, "This is Me" by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul from The Greatest Showman and "Remember Me" by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez from Coco. Read more here.