Macklemore, Jess Glynne, Rudimental Team for 'These Days'
01-29-2018
(Radio.com) London-based electronic music group Rudimental have recruited Seattle rapper Macklemore and English singer/songwriter Jess Glynne for the new song "These Days" and its accompanying video.

The beautiful, heartbreaking song captures the feelings that surface at end of a relationship. In addition to sentimental vocals, it features horns, piano, hand claps and a church choir.

In the clip, which was directed by Johnny Valencia, Macklemore and Glynne play a couple that falls in and the out of love. The video was shot in multiple locations and the performers are depicted at home, walking city streets, trying on costumes in a thrift store, and, ultimately, choosing to break up and move to different cities. Watch "These Days" here.

