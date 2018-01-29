|
Migos 'Stir Fry' Performance From 'The Tonight Show' Goes Online
.
(Radio.com) Migos' highly anticipated Culture II came out Friday, and on Thursday night the hip-hop trio celebrated the release by performing the track "Stir Fry" on The Tonight Show. The rappers dropped by Jimmy Fallon's set wearing red and performing in front of a floral-textured white backdrop decorated with giant "II" Roman numerals. The high-energy set gave viewers a taste of what they can expect from Culture II. The new album includes collaborations with producers like Pharrell and Kanye West, as well as guest appearances from Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Big Sean, Drake, Travis Scott, 2 Chainz, 21 Savage, Gucci Mane, Ty Dolla $ign and Post Malone. Watch it here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
