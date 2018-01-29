Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Genesis Reunion A Possibility Says Tony Banks
01-29-2018
.
Genesis

(Gibson) It's been over a decade since the legendary Genesis line-up of Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks played their last show and with all the band's members getting older, the question that's on every fan's mind if whether they'll ever reunite.

In a recent interview to promote Five, his upcoming album of orchestral music, Genesis keyboard player Tony Banks was asked about the possibility of getting the old band back together. His answer: "I don't rule it out at all. Mike and I see each other all the time, we get on well, no problem. It's never an impossibility."

He went on to praise the recent return to live touring by Phil Collins, though with the reminder that Collins isn't able to drum anymore. He was also open to the idea of Collins' son Nick filling in on drums, as he is on his father's tour.

Over the past year, Banks' Genesis bandmates have all issued positive statements regarding a potential reunion, with Rutherford saying, "I do appreciate the fact that we're all very good friends, which is nice, especially the three of us. Who knows?" Collins too has been open to the idea in the past, saying, "Anything can happen, really." Read more here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

