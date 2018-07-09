|
Every Hour Kills Release 'Aldebaran' Video
Every Hour Kills has released a music video for their new track "Aldebaran." The song comes from their brand new EP "Fragile Machine", which was released last week. The "Aldebaran" video was created by Blender Foundation / Netherlands Media Art Institute and the group had this to say about the theme of their new EP: "The new EP titled 'Fragile Machine' to be released on July 6th 2018, explores the questions of what comes next in human evolution. What does it mean to be a human, if consciousness can be stored in a machine?" - Every Hour Kills here.
