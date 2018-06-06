Murderdolls Future Activity Desired But Still Uncertain

Wednesday 13 was asked about the current status of the band by Metal Wani and responded, "I really just haven't spoken with Joey really at all this year. We had gotten in touch about a year ago and just established contact again and mentioned the idea of doing something in the future - not [putting] a time on it or anything; just the idea of, 'Would you be into it?' And we both said, 'Yes.' And then I got busy doing my stuff, he was touring and putting a record out, and that's the last I really kind of heard of it.

"So that's kind of where it is. So I can't say that it will happen, or it won't, but there's definitely not any plans or anything that's changed since the last thing I must have said [in an interview]."