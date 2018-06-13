News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

My Secret Circus Release 'The War Game' Video
06-13-2018
.
My Secret Circus

Australian alternative rockers My Secret Circus (MSC) have released a timely, serious yet humorous brand new music video for their track "The War Game".

The band had this to say, "We really wanted to do something that's happening now. 'The War Game' track is tough, strong and makes a statement about a real life war that's happening, which we don't see as we go about our every day lives.

"Where on the other hand the video has the quirky side. (No world leaders were hurt in the making of the video) Haha! It's a piss take for those with a sense of humour but the song is very serious." Watch the video here.

My Secret Circus MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

My Secret Circus T-shirts and Posters

More My Secret Circus News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


My Secret Circus Release 'The War Game' Video


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Rob Halford Talked Collaboration With Ghost Mastermind- Journey Star On Whether Steve Perry With Perform With Them Again- Fleetwood Mac Added To Music Festival- more

Ozzy Osbourne Wants Black Sabbath Reunion For Special Event- Video From Guns N' Roses Download Fest Headline Set Goes Online- A Perfect Circle Expand Tour and Release Video- more

Fleetwood Mac Guitarist Dead At 68- Corey Taylor Really Opening Up On Next Album- Judas Priest Reunite With Glenn Tipton At Music Festival- Ghost Almost Top Album Chart- more

Guns N' Roses Add New Date To Fall Tour- As I Lay Dying Classic Lineup Returns- Ozzy Osbourne Addresses Satanism Claims- Iron Maiden Singer Says Music Industry Exploited Fans- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Leads The Final Night Of The Download Festival

Senses Fail Go Behind The Scenes Of 'If There Is Light'

DevilDriver and Randy Blythe Release 'Ghost Riders In The Sky'

Evanescence Release 'Hi-Lo' Video Ahead Of Summer Tour

My Secret Circus Release 'The War Game' Video

J Balvin's 'Bruuttal' Set For DVD Release Next Month

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Talked Collaboration With Ghost Mastermind

Journey Star On Whether Steve Perry With Perform With Them Again

Fleetwood Mac Added To iHeartRadio Music Festival Lineup

Colosseum's Jon Hiseman Dead At 73

Video From U2's Apollo Theater Performance Goes Online

Singled Out: Cosmonaut Radio's Fly Away

Ozzy Osbourne Wants Black Sabbath Reunion For Special Event

Video From Guns N' Roses Download Fest Headline Set Goes Online

A Perfect Circle Expand Tour and Release Video

Ghost Announce North American Fall Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

The Alan Parsons Live Project In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part I

Ghostly Beard - Inward

Root 66: Bob Rea, The County Well and Joe Goldmark

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago

Box Sets: The Alan Parsons Project - Eye in the Sky 35th Anniversary Edition

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off

Strange Culprits

Get To Know... Marmalakes

Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

On The Record: Mike Ness

Sites and Sounds: Cruise to the Edge

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.