Singled Out: Will Thomas Reed's Home Is Where The Bar Is
06-15-2018
Will Thomas Reed

Nashville star Will Thomas Reed recently release his new EP "To Whom It May Concern" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us the story behind his latest single "Home Is Where The Bar Is". Here is the story:

So "Home is where the bar is" comes from not only the decades of playing shows and long nights draining kegs across the nation but another little fun fact helped spark the play on words single title. The year was about 2010 and I was playing in an up and coming rock band that was "paying their dues" and taking any gig that was thrown at us. Unfortunately, this meant not making money most of the time and therefore not eating, or being able to pay rent. I got tossed out of my basement apartment when a dear friend and then bar owner offered me to stay at his place above his bar. There wasn't an extra bedroom but being that it was an old historical building; there were tall ceilings with big open rafters. I took a 4x8 piece of plywood and stretched it out over the rafters and then laid a mattress on top of that. At night when it was time for bed, I took a 12-foot paint ladder up into the rafters to my cozy new abode. I paid rent by playing the bar 2 or 3 times a month and they'd give me some fried pickles and whiskey. Those were some of the best years of my life. I made some of my best friends in that bar and wrote some of my best pieces of music. When I would run out of songs to sing that night and there was still a crowd, I would start making up songs about the people in the audience, It became a local success and the number of attendance would always grow each week, to see "what shenanigans is Will gonna pull this week". Needless to say, Home was literally where the bar was.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!

